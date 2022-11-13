Published November 13, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Michigan Wolverines have enjoyed a dream season so far. Big Blue is 10-0 for the first time since 2006 after Saturday’s shellacking of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, in prime position for a College Football Playoff berth entering the last two weeks of 2022.

The Wolverines aren’t resting on their laurels, though. Ahead of next week’s matchup against the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini and a highly anticipated season finale versus the rival, top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan isn’t losing sight of the game-by-game approach that has them back in the national title hunt.

“Just going 1-0, that’s what we’re trying to do each week. Really proud, I’m really proud of the team. I mean, the players are the ones that deserve the most credit,” Harbaugh said following Saturday’s win, per ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren. “I mean, they’ve worked so darn hard and it’s such a real tight-knit group, it’s fun. It’s a joyful, happy ride that we’re on.”

Leading the charge has been running back Blake Corum. The junior has carried the ball 227 times for 1,349 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, establishing himself as a potential Heisman Trophy finalist.

Michigan has been dominant defensively, too, pacing the Big 10 in opposing points, yards allowed and sacks.

That blend of an outstanding running game and stout defense is typical Harbaugh, emblematic of the hard-nosed, all-for-one team ethos that have marked his most successful squads at both the NFL and college levels. Don’t mistake the Wolverines’ throwback style of success for lacking joy and enthusiasm, though.

Even as the most pivotal stretch of their season dawns, the Wolverines aren’t feeling the pressure.

“It’s a mission but it’s a happy mission,” Harbugh said. “Not one that has any anxiety or any anger or any kind of fear to it. It’s a happy ride.”

Michigan and Illinois will kickoff from the Big House on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. local time.

[ESPN]