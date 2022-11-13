Published November 13, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Michigan has been roaring through opponents since the start of the season, and no player has been better for the undefeated Wolverines than Blake Corum.

We see this every single week. @UMichFootball's @blake_corum finds the end zone for the 10th straight week. 💪 pic.twitter.com/xEIfwYbA9y — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022

The 5-8, 200-pound junior running back had another brilliant day in Michigan’s 34-3 triumph over Nebraska Saturday. Corum scored a touchdown for the 10th straight game, and he also had his 7th consecutive game with 100 yards or more. The 3rd-ranked Wolverines are 10-0 this season.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh endorsed Corum for the Heisman Trophy when he met with the media after the game. “He’s definitely having an MVP season,” Harbaugh said. “It would be hard to imagine that he wouldn’t … the way he’s going, win the Heisman Trophy.”

Corum finished the game with 28 carries for 162 yards, and a 5.8 yards per carry average. His first-quarter touchdown was his 17th of the season. The Cornhuskers were held to 148 total yards in the game.

Corum has rushed for 1,302 yards this season, and while he has caught just 9 passes for 41 yards this season, he has demonstrated in the past that he can catch the football. He has also scored 30 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Wolverines.

The Wolverines had 27 first downs in the game, while the Cornhuskers could manage 8. Michigan outrushed the Cornhuskers 264-75 for the game. Michigan had a 35:32-24:38 time of possession advantage.

The Wolverines are on track for a season-ending confrontation with undefeated and 2nd-ranked Ohio State. Michigan will face the Buckeyes in Columbus November 26, and Harbaugh’s team will host Illinois prior to the Ohio State encounter. Blake Corum will try to extend both his TD and 100-yard game streak against the Illini.