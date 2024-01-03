Jim Harbaugh isn't thinking about anything except the national title game.

The 2023 Michigan football season has been an absolute roller coaster, and the biggest reason why is the Connor Stalions sign-stealing saga. It is truly one of the most bizarre scandals that the sport has ever seen, and it looked like it could derail the season for the Wolverines. This is clearly the best Michigan team in a long time, and they had to get through their toughest stretch of the regular season without Jim Harbaugh because of it. There has been a lot of drama, but here the Wolverines are, just a few days away from playing in the national title game.

Jim Harbaugh was asked about the sign-stealing on Wednesday because the situation is far from over. The Michigan football program is still under investigation by the NCAA, and there are a lot of rumors about what the punishment might be for the Wolverines. Many people are wondering if wins will be vacated, but Harbaugh doesn't have time to think about that kind of stuff.

“As I said, getting ready for this game. One-track mind,” Harbaugh said, according to an article from On3. “I mean that’s, I guess you want to live in the world of Rumorville or speculation. But we just don’t really have any room to be doing that at this point. That’s time spent elsewhere.”

Michigan has a chance to win a national title on Monday, so it makes sense that Harbaugh's focus is on that and not the sign-stealing investigation. It's also important to note that after the Rose Bowl, there aren't very many people left that think the sign-stealing was the reason for the Wolverines' success in recent years. Since the news broke and Stalions left the team, Michigan has won every game, won the Big Ten and taken down the SEC champion. They have beaten three top 10 teams, and two of them without their head coach. It looks like this is just a really good football team with a really good coaching staff. Sorry, Ohio State fans.

A punishment is still likely to come for Michigan football, but most people think that vacating wins would be a bit extreme for a situation like this, but we'll see what happens.

The Wolverines have one more game this season to complete their quest for a national title, and it will be against Washington football on January 8th. Michigan will take on the Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas at 7:30 PM, and the game will be airing on ESPN. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5.