Monday was a bad day for the people that doubted Michigan.

The Michigan football team defeated Alabama football 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl, and the Wolverines proved a lot of doubters wrong in the process. Michigan was favored to beat the Crimson Tide, but not many people actually thought that they could get the job done. In fact, pretty much no one in the Big Ten thought that the Wolverines were going to defeat Alabama.

Before the Rose Bowl, The Athletic released an article that included quotes from numerous anonymous coaches from around the Big Ten, and no one thought that Michigan football had a chance against Alabama.

“You ain’t gonna big-boy Alabama (by just relying on your running backs),” One Big Ten head coach told The Athletic before the Rose Bowl. “I think Alabama is way more talented. Michigan’s offense is not dynamic enough at the skill positions. Alabama’s gonna get heavy-handed with them. If Alabama can stop the run, Michigan has no chance. None.”

That wasn't an uncommon opinion by any means. Nobody had any faith in Michigan except for Michigan. The Wolverines knew that they could beat the Crimson Tide, and they got the job done. Now, some of those coaches have to admit that they were wrong. The Athletic came out with a new article, and some of those coaches are owning up to their false belief.

“Bama’s O-line’s inexperience definitely showed,” One coach said. “J.J. continued to do what he did best — make things happen when nothing is there. The throws he makes on the run or when plays break down are crazy. Shocked Bama had such a bad bust on fourth-and-2.”

This Michigan football team has been doubted time and time again, yet they continue to prove people wrong. That has to feel pretty good for this football team.

“It feels amazing, especially ’cause time and time again where the whole world has been against us,” Michigan DL Kris Jenkins said. “Nobody thought we could do this. They thought Alabama was too tough. They thought Alabama was too big and too athletic. And now what? Now what? Keep doubting us! And we’re gonna keep proving y’all wrong!”

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett grew up in the South, in the heart of SEC country. He grew up seeing Alabama as an unbeatable force, but on Monday, he was able to help take down the mighty Crimson Tide.

“This feels great, especially growing up down South around the SEC as a Florida fan,” Barrett said. “Alabama is that dynasty team. It’s probably the sweetest because of all the bulls— that we’ve been through all year, all the talk that we’ve had to hear throughout the month of December, how the SEC is this and that and how we weren’t the No. 1 team in the country. It feels amazing.”

When you look at the talent gap between Alabama and Michigan, it's quite remarkable to think about how the Wolverines played in this game. The Crimson Tide have the five-stars, but the Wolverines have the win.

“The identity of this team is ‘So what?’” Barrett continued. “OK, you’re a five-star. So what? You gotta show me. All that talk, all of that yip-yap, that don’t matter. All that matters is what you do in between these white lines for four quarters, man. That’s what matters. You gotta be the most physical team for four quarters. Not the first two minutes of the game. Not the two minutes before halftime. All game. You gotta be able to strain mentally and physically for all four quarters. And I think we did that today.”

There's a reason Michigan is able to compete with teams like that despite not having the stars like Alabama. The Wolverines simply execute.

“Man, we did the unthinkable,” Three-star DL Kenneth Grant said. “We’re a ‘no-star’ defense. We don’t have all these five-stars, but we’re the best in the country. We’re No. 1 for a reason. We simply wanted it more. We execute all the small details. (Strength coach Ben Herbert) does a great job in the weight room, reminding us how the small details count. During this offseason, we focused on all the small details, and now we’re going to the natty.”

The Michigan football team proved a lot of people wrong on Monday, but the job isn't finished for the Wolverines. They will now head to the national title game to take on Washington football, and it should be a dandy. The game will take place on Monday from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. It is at 7:30 ET, and it will be airing on ESPN. Michigan is currently favored by 4.5 points.