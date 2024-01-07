Jim Harbaugh thinks that Sherrone Moore would be a terrific head coach.

The Michigan football team has had three tremendous seasons in a row as this is the third straight year that the Wolverines have beaten Ohio State, won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoff. Michigan has taken it a step farther this year as they won their CFP semifinal for the first time, and they will be taking on Washington football in the national title game on Monday night. Things are looking great right now for the Wolverines, but there is some uncertainty in Ann Arbor right now regarding head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Ever since Jim Harbaugh took over as the head coach of the Michigan football team, there have been rumors swirling in regards to him making a return to the NFL. After the 2021 season, Harbaugh came very close to leaving for the Minnesota Vikings job, but he ended up back in Ann Arbor.

With everything that has happened with Harbaugh and Michigan this season, a lot of people are thinking that he is fed up with college football. Harbaugh was suspended for six games this season for recruiting violations and the ongoing sign-stealing scandal. These are things that he wouldn't have to worry about in the NFL. Everyone is wondering if he is going to leave, and he was asked about his situation again on Saturday.

“Yeah, there’s a calendar — I’ll gladly talk about the future next week,” Harbaugh said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “And I hope to have one, how about that? A future — I hope to have one.”

If Harbaugh does leave, a lot of people think that current offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore would become the next Michigan football head coach. After all, Moore handled head coaching duties numerous times this season while Harbaugh was suspended, and he led the Wolverines to win over #10 Penn State and then #2 Ohio State. It sounds like Harbaugh believes that he would be a great head coach.

“(Sherrone Moore is) tremendous,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve already seen it, right? You’ve already got a glimpse of the shining star that he is. He’s just phenomenal, so smart, and works so hard at it. Knows what it’s like to be a player. Was a player. And really, really composed. If something goes wrong, three, two, one, let it go. He’s tremendous at that. Never better than he was in that two-minute drive in the Rose Bowl and in overtime. Knew he had to call the game, the drive of his life, and he did. Saw the same thing when he’s coaching against Ohio State in the Big House. The same thing when he went to Penn State. How about that? You gotta go to Penn State, you find out the day before the game, in addition to your offensive line coaching duties, your offensive coordinating play duties, and your play-calling duties, you’re also going to make the head coach decisions as well. So Sherrone Moore (is a) shining star, no doubt about it. It doesn’t even matter what anybody says. It’s what you do. What you do speaks so loudly can’t even hear what you’re saying.”

If Harbaugh does leave, it sounds like we know who would get his vote for the head coaching vacancy.

There is still some time before we find out what Jim Harbaugh's future holds. Right now, Michigan is only focused one one thing: winning a national championship. The Wolverines and Huskies will square off at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas at 7:30 ET on Monday night. The game will be airing on ESPN, and right now, Michigan is favored to win the game by 4.5 points.