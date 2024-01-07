Michigan football will be without a key defender in the national title game.

The Michigan football team picked up a program-defining victory in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal on Monday, and now the Wolverines are set to take on Washington football in the national title game. The Huskies just took down Texas in the Sugar Bowl, and now the only 14-0 teams left standing will do battle for all the marbles. Michigan is ranked #1 in the country and Washington is ranked #2. It will be a fitting way to end what has been a great college football season.

Unfortunately for the Michigan football team, they got some unfortunate injury news regarding the defensive line. Rayshaun Benny doesn't get as much playing time as others, but he is a key piece to the defensive line, and he went down with an injury in the Rose Bowl win against Alabama. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was asked about the injury, and he noted that Benny will not be available for the national title game.

“Yeah, Rayshaun (Benny), unfortunate injury,” Jesse Minter said on Saturday, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “I think he’ll come out of it well down the road. But yeah, tough deal for him, and look forward to getting him back down the road.”

That is a tough blow for this Michigan team, but they will have to adapt and follow the next man up mentality. The Wolverines have dealt with a lot of adversity this season, and they are capable of overcoming a little bit more for one more game.

This season, Rayshaun Benny has 27 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He has gotten better and better each season that he has been with Michigan, and assuming he has a good recovery from this injury, he should be a big key on defense next season for the Wolverines.

The national title game between Michigan and Washington is now just two days away, and the final touches of preparation are being done by each team. The game will kickoff at 7:30 ET on Monday night from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and the game will be airing on ESPN. Michigan is currently favored to win 4.5 points.