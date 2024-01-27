Sherrone Moore had a promise for Michigan football fans after he was recenlty hired as the team's next head coach.

It has been quite the whirlwind of a few weeks for head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program. First, Michigan won its first championship in decades by knocking off Washington in the college football playoff National Championship game, then, Harbaugh bolted the program to rejoin the NFL as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, Michigan has named Harbaugh's successor, and it's none other than Sherrone Moore, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.

Now, Moore himself is looking to get Wolverines fans ecstatic about what he has to bring to the table.

“I have been preparing my entire coaching career for this opportunity and I can't think of a better place to be head coach than at the University of Michigan,” Moore said in a statement, per VanHaaren. “We will do everything each day as a TEAM to continue the legacy of championship football that has been played at Michigan for the past 144 years. Our standards will not change. We will be a smart, tough, dependable, relentless, and enthusiastic championship-level team that loves football and plays with passion for the game, the winged helmet and each other.

“We will also continue to achieve excellence off the field, in the classroom and in our communities. I am excited to start working in this new role with our players, coaches and staff.”

The Wolverines will now proceed into their next iteration of football after the Harbaugh era concluded with the ultimate pinnacle of the sport: a college football playoff championship.