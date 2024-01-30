Michigan football is losing another coach to the L.A. Chargers.

Michigan football is losing another coach. Wolverines' assistant Ben Herbert is leaving Ann Arbor to join Jim Harbaugh on the L.A. Chargers staff, per the Detroit Free Press.

Herbert worked with Michigan football as the strength and conditioning coach. He worked at the school for six years, and was on the staff for the Wolverines' national championship season in 2023. Herbert also served as associate head coach in 2023. He worked as an assistant at Arkansas before coming to Michigan.

Michigan lost football coach Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers, following weeks of negotiations with the coach on a new contract. The school reportedly put together an attractive package for Harbaugh, but the coach ultimately decided to test the NFL waters to try and win a Super Bowl. Former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is now the Michigan head coach. Moore coached the Wolverines for the final three regular games this season while Harbaugh sat due to an NCAA investigation into the program. Moore went undefeated as the school's interim coach.

Herbert is expected to take the same position on the Chargers staff that he held at Michigan. Harbaugh will try to lead the Chargers back to glory in the AFC. The franchise finished the 2023 season with a disappointing 5-12 record, last in the AFC West.

Michigan football won the College Football Playoff national championship in 2023, defeating Alabama in a semi-final game before upending Washington in the finals. It was the first national championship for the school since 1997. Michigan assistant coach Justin Tress is expected to take Herbert's old position on the staff, per the Detroit Free Press.