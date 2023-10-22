The Michigan football program has been under the proverbial microscope for the past 72 hours due to allegations that an analyst on their staff, Connor Stalions, had been improperly scouting future opponents and stealing signs. Michigan promptly suspended Stalions with pay, and prepared for their in-state showdown versus the Michigan State Spartans.

Though it's just one game, the Michigan Wolverines made a statement on Saturday, shutting out Sparty, and if only briefly, shutting up the naysayers who have been claiming that Michigan's perfect start to the season was a result of a soft schedule or Stalions' involvement. At least that seemed like the message Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was attempting to convey after the game.

“I think there's been attempts to diminish the team in a lot of ways,” Harbaugh told reporters after the Wolverines 49-0 victory over the Spartans. “‘Starting with this is too easy of a schedule. These guys aren't very good.' And that kind of thing. But they just play, and they'll do that again today, we'll get on to the next one and move on with humble hearts. Their focus was laser, laser like. Staying strong, focused, just on a mission.” (h/t Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com)

There's simply no denying that the Wolverines have been laser-focused this season. In their 8-0 start to the season, Michigan has outscored their opponents 325-47 this season. That is not a misprint. Sure, Michigan hasn't seen a ranked opponent yet, and they won't until their tenth game of the season when they head to State College to play Penn State, but you can only beat who you have on the schedule. Not only has Michigan won all eight games, they haven't been challenged. It's been one blowout after another blowout after another. And if the Wolverines are as laser-focused as Jim Harbaugh says they are, all of the noise coming from the outside could end up being what propels the Michigan football program to their first National Championship since 1997.