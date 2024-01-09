It turned into a family affair after the Wolverines won the CFP Championship Game.

After Michigan football topped Washington football 34-13 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night, no one was happier than Wolverines' head coach Jim Harbaugh. No one, except possibly his parents.

Immediately after winning the national championship, the Michigan football coach shared an awesome moment with his parents Jacqueline and Jack Harbaugh:

Jim Harbaugh sees his mom and dad for the first time after winning the national championship. pic.twitter.com/EBbl6advAq — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 9, 2024

Harbaugh finally joined what can be considered a bit of a family tradition – winning championships.

His father, Jack, led Western Kentucky to an NCAA Division I-AA Football Championship title as head coach, while his brother, John, led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl title.

Jim Harbaugh probably doesn't care for remembering his brother's Lombardi Trophy, as he was the head coach of the other team for the San Francisco 49ers. Baltimore won a tight game 34-31 in Harbaugh's second of four seasons as head coach of the 49ers.

The Michigan football coach's father had some words to say to reporters, and he was definitely in a good mood:

Jack Harbaugh wanted the reporters to get into the spirit of things and repeat after him after the win. I hope I have a quarter of his energy at 84 years old. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/xRjZ8CBy1Z — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 9, 2024

The rumors are swirling that Harbaugh is ready to leave Michigan football and return to the NFL.

According to Jordan Schultz, NFL Insider for Bleacher Report, Harbaugh has made it “very clear internally that he wants to leave college and go back to the NFL” amid interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh recently hired agent Don Yee to represent him. Yee represents the likes of Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

So now with Harbaugh joining his father and brother as a championship-winning coach, fans await his next move.