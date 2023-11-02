A whopping majority of the 50 FBS coaches The Athletic polled feels the NCAA should come down hard on Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football.

Fifty FBS head coaches are unanimous: the NCAA should come down hard on Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football amid their sign-stealing scandal.

An overwhelming 94 percent of college football coaches said the NCAA should punish Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football. The poll results came out on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and Max Olson.

One Conference USA coach said Michigan football should fire the guilty parties.

“I think you should be fired for that stuff. Doing stuff like that where you violate all the ethics of sportsmanship, that's horrible,” he quipped.

We surveyed 50 FBS coaches and asked them to assess the seriousness of Michigan’s alleged actions, where it rates on the wide spectrum of dubious behavior in the sport, how they now view the Wolverines’ recent success & much more. Reporting w/ @max_olson: https://t.co/0VWdqINGgL — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 1, 2023

Among the 50 coaches The Athletic polled, 23 of them considered Michigan football's allegation severe. One Pac-12 coach chimed in on the issue.

“It's easy to call plays when you know what the defense is. It's a huge deal that someone went to another game and filmed all their signals. That's Spygate stuff. They were flying around the country? It's crazy,” he said.

News of Michigan football's alleged sign-stealing scandal broke out on October 20. The NCAA is probing deeper into Michigan allegedly sending scouts to stadiums of future opponents. Once the scouts are in the stands, they will decipher the signs of Michigan's next opposition.

The suspected perpetrator was Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions. He admitted he stole the signals via TV copy several years ago. Stalions, in turn, shared the information with then-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

As for Jim Harbaugh, he denied knowing anything about the sign-stealing scandal. He even promised to cooperate with the NCAA's investigation.

Jim Harbaugh's fellow coaches don't see it the same way. Seventy percent of the coaches in The Athletic poll don't believe Harbaugh was innocent.

The plot of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal thickens with each passing day.