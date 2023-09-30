Any team that has legitimate aspirations of winning the national championship needs a crew of great players who are capable of making memorable plays. No. 2 Michigan is one of those teams, and they have a number of great players throughout the lineup, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum and wide receiver Roman Wilson.

HOW did Roman Wilson make this catch?? 🤯pic.twitter.com/gsc1dsRMY4 — College Football On ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsCFB) September 30, 2023

The Wolverines traveled to Nebraska Saturday and took charge early by scoring 28 points in the first half while holding the Cornhuskers scoreless. The opening touchdown of that game saw McCarthy throw a 29-yard scoring pass to Wilson that was one of the most breathtaking plays of Michigan's season.

Wilson was covered tightly by Nebraska defensive back Isaac Gifford, but the receiver displayed maximum concentration as he reached over the defender's helmet and squeezed the ball tightly.

There was no doubt that Wilson had it but he made the catch against Gifford's helmet. It compared to David Tyree's famous helmet catch for the New York Giants in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, but Tyree pinned that ball against his own helmet. Wilson used Gifford's helmet to secure the ball and the touchdown.

Roman Wilson went on to catch another TD pass from McCarthy in the second half, but that was a more conventional reception.

The Wolverines may have a chance to move up in the rankings because top-ranked Georgia was tied in the fourth quarter against Auburn. If the Bulldogs fall to the Tigers, Michigan will clearly take the top spot, and they may have a chance to move up even if Georgia registers a come-from-behind victory.