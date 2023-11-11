Michigan football running back Blake Corum dedicates the Wolverines' win over Penn State football to Jim Harbaugh

The news of the Jim Harbaugh suspension from the Big Ten amid the Michigan football sign stealing scandal was already a bummer for the Wolverines, but it also could not have come at a worse time. Not only did the suspension take place just a day before Michigan's game against No. 9 Penn State football, but on their plane flight to Pennsylvania.

Fortunately, the inconvenience didn't stop Michigan from taking care of business. The No. 2 Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 24-15. Running back Blake Corum was the star of the game for Michigan, rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. His day was highlighted by a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, which gave the Wolverines a 24-9 lead.

Following the game, Corum and the Wolverines dedicated their win to coach Harbaugh.

“It sucks that had to happen on the flight,” Corum said. “We did it for him today. We did it for him,” via Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

The suspension will keep Harbaugh from the sidelines for Michigan football's final two games of the regular season versus Maryland and No. 3 Ohio State. So far, not even a coaching suspension can keep Michigan from winning. Harbaugh was previously suspended the first three games of the year for a recruiting violation and the Wolverines went 3-0 in those games.

While Harbaugh will be allowed to be with his team during practice and other football activities, he is not allowed to be at the games. Credit to Corum and the rest of the Wolverines for managing to beat a top team despite a huge distraction and last-minute change.