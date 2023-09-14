The Michigan football team is off to a 2-0 start after taking down East Carolina and UNLV to begin the season. In the Wolverines' first two games, the starters have been taken out in the third quarter due to big leads, and those starters have been firing on all cylinders. JJ McCarthy has been terrific at the quarterback position, Blake Corum looks good after his injury, and Roman Wilson has had a monster start to the season at wide receiver. These are all guys that were expected to have big years, but one emerging weapon for Michigan is sophomore wide receiver Tyler Morris.

Tyler Morris was teammates with JJ McCarthy before their Michigan days, and McCarthy said in the offseason that Morris was going to be a star. We're starting to see more of Morris during the games, and his confidence is growing quickly.

“I feel like just being more comfortable has just kind of helped me just be better all around,” Morris said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “Route running, I feel like I’m stronger, more confident. I feel like, just all around, I feel like I’m improving.”

Morris certainly looked good on Saturday in Michigan football's win over UNLV. Morris had three receptions for 40 yards, and the only two players with more receptions and yards were Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, two returning stars. Morris is beginning to emerge as a go-to receiver, and he wants to do more than just that, too.

“I would love to return punts,” Morris said. “It’s another way to get the ball in my hands. Anyway I can touch the ball somewhere, that’s what I want.”

JJ McCarthy is already an electric playmaker, and with another weapon like Morris, this offense is going to get even better.