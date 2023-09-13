The Michigan football team is 2-0 on the season and currently ranked #2 in the country. The Wolverines appear to be one of the best teams in college football this year, and a big reason for that is the play of quarterback JJ McCarthy. McCarthy is in his second season as the starter and it looks like he took some big strides in the offseason based on how he's played so far. Through two games, McCarthy leads all college QBs with a 95.3 QBR and has thrown for 558 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has also left both games in the third quarter to avoid getting injured. McCarthy is also completing passes at a historic rate and he currently has a 87.3% completion percentage. Having a guy that can perform at this level is special, but another asset that McCarthy has that helps his team is his leadership.

“You know, it’s always been in a lot of ways,” Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh said in regards to JJ McCarthy's leadership style, according to Blue By Ninety. “He’s an igniter. He sets the tone, no matter what he’s doing with his energy. It’s always by example. It’s always infectious, it’s always encouraging, and the thing that stands out the most is he’s about the team.”

That is a great trait to have as a leader, but Harbaugh didn't stop there when talking about the Michigan QB. The biggest thing about McCarthy's leadership is how unselfish he is, and Jim Harbaugh loves it.

“JJ is just, he’s that kind of guy,” Harbaugh continued. “He will take others, and he’ll raise them up and lower himself to raise a teammate up as opposed to the guy who pushes other people down and raises themselves up. And I truly believe when it comes to leadership for a quarterback, that’s the secret, you know? And every guy knows. Every guy knows what’s in JJ’s heart. He’s not about himself, he’s about the team.”

You know what they say at Michigan: ‘The team, the team, the team.' McCarthy has taken that to heart.