The start of the college football season is just under three weeks away and fans across the country are eager to watch their teams in action. One fan base that has a lot of reason for excitement heading into the 2023 season is Michigan football. The Wolverines have taken the big step the past two seasons by beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten, but now Michigan has their eyes set on the national championship.

Expectations are sky-high this season in Ann Arbor. Michigan returns 81% of production from last year's team, which is good for fifth best in the country. Perhaps the most important returner is quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team have made it clear this off-season that they want to pass the ball more than they did last year. McCarthy will obviously be a crucial part of that, and he even has his eyes set on a potential breakout receiver for the 2o23 season.

“Tyler Morris, he's going to make a name for himself this year,” McCarthy said according to an article from MSN. “I've had that connection built since my sophomore year in high school. So he's going to do great things.”

JJ McCarthy and Tyler Morris played together at Nazareth Academy before McCarthy went to IMG. The two have already built a connection together, and that will definitely give them an advantage on the playing field this season for Michigan.

“Yeah, that's like a special connection to, I mean, going back to, like you said, Nazareth Academy, I used to call him Simba, me Mufasa, and stuff like that,” McCarthy said. “Going back to eighth grade, freshman year, when we played seven on seven together, like that's my guy. That's my day one. And it's one of those things where I feel like I could close my eyes and throw the ball and I know where's he's going to be out of his break. So having that with everyone is my goal right now. But with Morris, it's just like that. It's money.”

It sounds like McCarthy and Morris have a connection that goes beyond the football field. Michigan fans should be very excited to see these two play.