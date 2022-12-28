By Tim Capurso · 4 min read

The Michigan Wolverines enter this year’s College Football Playoff battle tested after getting knocked out in the 2021 semifinal. The Michigan football program hasn’t won a CFP National Championship since the 1997 season, when they were led by Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson.

The Wolverines’ College Football Playoff quest won’t be easy without star running back Blake Corum, who underwent season-ending surgery to repair a knee injury. Despite that, Michigan football has as good a chance as ever to secure their first title since that fateful 1997 year.

Michigan has a physical, punishing style on offense, highlighted by one of the best offensive lines and running games in the country.

Former five-star quarterback JJ McCarthy is finding his stride as a passer.

The Michigan defense is an underrated unit that has a case as perhaps the best remaining in the College Football Playoff.

And, most importantly, the Wolverines are led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, who can coach with the best of them.

Add it all up and you have a fantastic case for Michigan to win the CFP National Championship.

Here’s why they’ll do it.

The Michigan Football Defense Is A Strong Unit

One would have thought that the Wolverines would take a step back on defense, especially after they lost Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson, star safety Daxton Hill and pass rusher David Ojabo to the NFL.

Not only that, but the Wolverines brought in a new defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter.

Michigan football had to adjust to new personnel and a new voice in the room. But the unit has performed perhaps better than anyone anticipated heading into the 2022 season.

The Wolverines have allowed the third-fewest total yards per game and the fifth-fewest points per contest.

They ranked 21st in the nation with 36 total sacks.

By any statistical measure, this is one of the best defenses in the country.

While the Wolverines benefited from a schedule featuring lighter offensive opponents, it’s hard to deny what they’ve accomplished.

Plus, they were able to confound Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, one of the best quarterbacks in the nation and a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, picking him off twice in the process.

If they can do that against Stroud, they can do it against Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan too.

Michigan Football QB JJ McCarthy Is Hot At The Right Time

Ohio State’s CJ Stroud can catch fire in a hurry against opposing defenses. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett is your most underrated quarterback’s favorite quarterback. TCU’s Max Duggan is one of the best dual-threats in the country.

But it’s arguably JJ McCarthy who is playing with the most confidence right now. McCarthy took over the Wolverines’ starting job after Cade McNamara suffered an injury.

He- and the team- never looked back. McCarthy led Michigan football to their second straight win over Ohio State- and their second straight Big Ten title.

He’s thrown for six touchdown passes and just one interception in his last two games played.

But it goes beyond the numbers.

McCarthy just has it. He sees defenses trying to make him beat them- and he obliges.

If he keeps that up, Michigan will be perhaps the toughest out in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines Have A Massive Chip On Their Shoulders

You want motivation? Michigan football thought they were a CFP National Championship contender last year, only to have the doors blown off of them by Georgia.

The Wolverines haven’t forgotten that. In fact, it’s all they’ve been thinking about. McCarthy said it “jump-started their offseason.”

They’ve been thinking about Georgia ever since.

Not only that, but Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier in the year that his team had been preparing for the Ohio State game, the last game of the year on their schedule, since the year started.

Clearly, this is a team that has their eyes on the prize.

They have every reason to want to beat Georgia and exorcise last year’s College Football Playoff demons.

They have every reason to want to beat their hated rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, for a third straight time and claim a stranglehold on the current state of the rivalry by doing it in a National Championship game.

And they have every reason to want to knock off TCU, who is standing in between them and the two squads on their hit list.

Michigan football isn’t lacking in the way of bulletin board material.

They’ve had that for a year now.

It’s enough fuel to power them to a College Football Playoff National Championship.