With the top-three teams still on the schedule, the Michigan football team needed a win on Saturday against Washington to keep their season goals somewhat realistic. The Wolverines came into the game with a loss as they fell to Texas earlier this season, and they picked up another as they weren’t able to get it done against the Huskies in a rematch of the 2023 national title. Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt saw what we saw on the tape: The same issues that have plagued the Wolverines all year long.

Things got off to an ugly start for the Michigan football team because they possessed zero threat to complete a forward pass on third and more than four yards with Alex Orji in at quarterback, and they struggled on offense because of it. Then, the Wolverines made their second QB change of the season as they gave the keys to the offense to Jack Tuttle. That move gave the team life.

Michigan was down 14-0 when Jack Tuttle came in, but he quickly sparked the offense and the Wolverines went into the fourth quarter up 17-14. However, another fourth quarter disaster cost the Wolverines the game, and they lost 27-14. Joel Klatt laid out all of the issues.

“Film for @UMichFootball & @UW_Football was fascinating…Washington gets better every week & I really like Will Rogers…Michigan was awful in 4th quarter – bad structures on 6 man pressures – missed tackles – Losing the edge – turnovers led to short fields for UW – bad routes,” Klatt said in a post.

That sums it up pretty well. The fourth quarter was a disaster. Tuttle did come in and give the Michigan offense some life, but he did lose a fumble and throw an interception in the fourth quarter. Both of those turnovers happened in Wolverines territory, and Washington capitalized for 10 points off those turnovers. The Huskies went on to win the game by 10.

Second halves have been disastrous for Michigan football

The Michigan football team has been very bad in the second half in their last four games. They have been outscored in all of them, and the total score in the second half over the last four weeks is Michigan: 33 opponents: 60. That is not going to cut it, and unfortunately, it’s on coaching. Halftime adjustments are huge, and it’s clear that Michigan’s staff is getting severely out-coached in the second half of these games. Michigan players also need to do a better job of executing on the field, but there are definitely some issues that come down to staff.

Michigan is now 4-2 on the year after the loss, and their goal of getting to the College Football Playoff is looking very bleak. The Wolverines probably have to win out for that to happen, and they still have to play four more ranked teams. Two of those teams are ranked in the top-three as they play Oregon and Ohio State.

The Wolverines are now on a much-needed bye week, and they have a lot to figure out if they are going to turn this season around. They will travel to play #23 Illinois after the bye.