The Big Ten conference is warning the University of Michigan football program about possible disciplinary action regarding a sign-stealing scandal that's affecting the school. The conference sent a letter to Michigan informing them of the matter, per ESPN.

Michigan football is under an NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing signs from opposing teams for football games. The Big Ten conference says that they can enforce disciplinary action too before the NCAA probe is completed, under league bylaws that require its members to display sportsmanship. The letter alludes to evidence of the illegal signal stealing, per ESPN. Michigan has asked the league to abide by due process as the NCAA investigation continues.

The sign-stealing investigation reached new heights recently as Michigan parted ways with Connor Stalions, an analyst who worked for the school and was mentioned in the probe. Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh also was suspended by the school for the first 3 games of the 2023 season as the investigation unfolded.

Harbaugh could face greater penalties from both the Big Ten and the NCAA if Michigan is found to have violated NCAA rules. This could include fines and a further suspension. The scandal's created a dark cloud and distracted from Michigan's outstanding 2023 season. The Wolverines are currently undefeated at 9-0 and have a top 10 showdown at Penn State on Saturday. The game has major implications not just in the Big Ten championship race but also the rankings for the College Football Playoff. If the season ended today, Michigan would be in the playoff.

Michigan has until Wednesday to respond to the Big Ten's letter, according to ESPN. Michigan can pursue legal remedies if they see fit.