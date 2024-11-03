The Michigan football team lost 38-17 against Oregon on Saturday, but it was a little bit closer than the score indicated. The Wolverines had a great chance to make it a seven point game in the fourth quarter with plenty of time left, but they couldn't get it done, and the Ducks scored a garbage time touchdown to make it 38-17. However, if a couple players went differently, it could've been even closer at the end. One play that hurt Michigan was Oregon's first touchdown, and it was a questionable one.

Oregon struck first in the game to go up 7-0, but after the Ducks kicked the extra point, an angle of the play showed the ball clearly hit the ground. All scoring plays are supposed to be reviewed, right? It sounds like Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore will likely talk to the Big Ten about that one.

“Every touchdown is supposed to be reviewed,” Sherrone Moore said after the game, according to an article from Wolverines Wire. “So I think that’s something we got to talk to the Big Ten about — just every touchdown is supposed to be reviewed. So that definitely should have been called and then looked at.”

That touchdown was scored on third down, so Oregon likely would've ended up with a field goal instead of seven points. Michigan also gifted the Ducks another three points in the second half when they had an illegal formation on a punt to keep a drive going. That's a seven point swing on those two plays. When Michigan had the ball at the Oregon 15 in the fourth quarter, it could've easily been a 24-17 game. and the Wolverines could've had a chance to tie it.

Obviously, Oregon is probably winning this game no matter what. Still, that was a big call. It was a touchdown, and based on the replay, it doesn't look like it should've been.

At the end of the day, Michigan still did have a good opportunity to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter, and they couldn't make the winning plays. They definitely don't have anyone to blame but themselves after this one.