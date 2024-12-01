It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine!

Michigan Football continues to bask in the glory of their fourth consecutive victory over the bitter rival Ohio State Buckeyes, a 13-10 triumph on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

For first-year Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore, who replaced Jim Harbaugh following the National Championship, it was his first win over the Buckeyes. And he took the time to let the haters know that their opinions mean nothing to him, via On3.com.

“We don’t really care what other people think,” the happy Michigan coach said after the win. “It’s about what our players in the building think and what everybody around us think. We’re just happy we beat Ohio State. That was the most important thing today, and that’s what we’re riding with.”

The Wolverines finished the regular season with a 7-5 record, while the loss to Michigan was only the second setback of the season for Ohio State.

Michigan Football's win over Ohio State was overshadowed by an ugly post-game brawl

Showing that the rivalry was as fierce as ever, players from both teams engaged in a postgame brawl near the center field at Ohio Stadium. Several police officers entered the skirmish and attempted to separate the players, and pepper spray was deployed, via ESPN.

“Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation. During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray,” a statement from Ohio State police read.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who is now 1-4 against Michigan Football, blamed Wolverines players who were attempting to plant their flag on the Buckeyes logo.

“I don't know all the details of it, but I know these guys are looking to put a flag on our field and our guys weren't going to let that happen,” Day said. “I'll find out exactly what happened. But this is our field and certainly we're embarrassed of the fact that we lost the game, but there's some prideful guys in this team that weren't going to just let that happen.”

The investigation is ongoing.