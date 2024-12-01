Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is not happy with how his team performed against Michigan Saturday. The Buckeyes blew their chance at defeating their most bitter rival, and lost 13-10 to the struggling Wolverines.

The Ohio State loss also puts their College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Ohio State football seemed destined for a chance to win the Big Ten this season, but all of that hope is now gone.

Day understands the pain and frustration that Ohio State football fans are feeling. He's been asked if his team just doesn't have what it takes to beat Michigan.

“I don’t know,” Day said, per On3. “I can really just go off of this game and what’s going on in this game right now. I think each game is a little bit different and unique to itself like you said, but the results are the results, and as hard as that is to say, we came up short here again today. And, not easy to swallow at all.”

Things got even worse for Ohio State after the game, when a brawl broke out between Ohio State and Michigan players. An Ohio State University police officer was injured, and the incident is under investigation.

Ohio State's regular season ended with failure

The Buckeyes won a lot of games this season, but none of that really matters after losing to Michigan. Ohio State football is not going to make the Big Ten title game, after being favored to win the conference in the preseason. Oregon and Penn State are fighting for that honor instead.

Ohio State may also not make the CFP, and that would truly be a failure. Day was expected to lead the team to that high-water mark, after Michigan lost head coach Jim Harbaugh following the 2023 season.

The anger is rising in Columbus, and some are already calling for Day to be fired.

“We’ve felt what it’s like to not win this game, and it’s bad. It’s one of the worst things that’s happened to me in my life, quite honestly. Other than losing my father, and a few other things,” Day added, making the comments before the 2024 Michigan game. “It’s quite honestly, for my family, the worst thing that’s happened. So, we can never have that happen.”

Time will tell if the Buckeyes can still get to the CFP. A trip to the playoff would certainly assuage some of the pain and anger that Ohio State fans are feeling right now.