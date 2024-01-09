Tom Crean had people buzzing.

Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Michigan football and the Washington Huskies had stars gathering at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Basketball legend Michael Jordan and former New York Yankees superstar shortstop Derek Jeter were all in attendance to watch the big game. There was also Tom Crean, who had the internet buzzing.

“You cannot escape Tom Crean,” said Jonathan Lidskin after seeing the former Indiana Hoosiers head coach.

“Make Tom Crean the next head coach of Michigan Basketball, you cowards. Just fire Juwan now and let Cream fly back with the football team,” said X user @Air_Force_Juan.

Tom Crean is locked in. pic.twitter.com/SKbHW4u46x — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 9, 2024

“Tom Crean — the sign stealer?” joked Eli Hershkovich.

If you're among the many who were left confused about why exactly a former basketball head coach of the Hoosiers was watching the Michigan football vs. Washington showdown, here's an informative breakdown by @nascarcasm.

“Michael Penix Jr. spent a few years playing QB at Indiana University. Jim Harbaugh's sister Joani is married to Tom Crean who for several years was the men's basketball coach at Indiana University. If this #CFPChampionship is our solar system then IU is the sun. ACKNOWLEDGE US.”

More reactions:

Yes, that's Tom Crean at the #NationalChampionship He's married to John and Jim Harbaugh's sister, Joani. pic.twitter.com/6XoHJmwkbm — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 9, 2024

When Tom Crean showed up on the screen during the national title game pic.twitter.com/CUDnc4Tbtg — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) January 9, 2024

But enough of Tom Crean. Here's what happened in the game: Michigan football destroyed Penix and the Huskies to the tune of a 34-13 score. With that win, the Wolverines are kings of college football again for the first time since 1997.

The Wolverines' ground attack and defense made life miserable on the field for Washington, with Blaek Corum and Donovan Edwards combining for 238 rushing touchdowns and four touchdowns on 27 carries, while the Huskies were limited to just 301 total yards and 2/14 completions on third downs.