The College Football Playoff Championship game between Michigan and Washington is underway and the stars are out in full force.

Stars Michael Jordan, Stephen A. Smith, Travis Scott, Derek Jeter, and more were all seen enjoying the National Championship game together:

That's quite a group, and the stories being told in that section would be amazing for any fan to hear, though most of us are stuck at home watching the College Football Playoff Championship game on TV.

Washington football went into halftime down 17-10 despite a huge Wolverines first quarter and two touchdowns by Donovan Edwards. To open the second half, Michael Penix Jr. threw a terrible interception that led to a Michigan field goal, extending Michigan's lead to 20-10.

After the turnover, Penix was limping off the field and walking gingerly.

Penix did come back on the next drive, but it was a tough break for Washington. The team is already playing with a less-than-100% Dillon Johnson at running back.

Penix was a Heisman Trophy finalist and the biggest driver of success for Washington football this season as they drove toward the College Football Playoff.

Against Michigan, he threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan in the final seconds of the first half. But Penix missed on a potential touchdown to Rome Odunze earlier in the game before starting the second half with an interception.

With just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the time of this writing, Jordan, Jeter, and company are watching Michigan lead Washington 27-13.