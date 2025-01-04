Michigan football is adding one of the best defensive linemen from the transfer portal. Former Clemson defensive tackle Tre Williams is committing to the Wolverines, per On3.

Williams spent five seasons at Clemson, where he made 44 appearances in games. He was a part of the defense that just went to the College Football Playoff, and won the ACC championship. Williams joins a Michigan football team looking to return to the CFP under Sherrone Moore.

The defensive tackle had 35 tackles at the ACC school, including 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. He had injury issues at Clemson, that sidelined him during the 2023 season.

Williams has one year of eligibility left to play at Michigan.

Sherrone Moore hopes to excel moving forward with Michigan

The Wolverines ended the 2024 season with back-to-back wins, over Ohio State and Alabama. It was the first time since the FBS/FCS split that Michigan football won two consecutive games as a double-digit underdog. The win over Ohio State was especially exciting, as it was the fourth time in a row that Michigan defeated their most bitter rival.

“It was really the fundamentals, the little pieces, doing those things really, really well, and those usually end up in those results,” Moore said, per the outlet. “We refocused, we retooled, and really proud of our staff and our players.”

Those wins gave Michigan an official 2024 season record of 8-5. That's certainly not bad by any means, but not what Michigan fans were used to under former coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines won the 2023 national championship, and Michigan football fans want more success.

It's not all peaches and cream for the Wolverines. The NCAA handed a notice of violations to Michigan in 2024, over the sign-stealing probe. Moore faces possible penalties, including a suspension, as he was on the Harbaugh coaching staff. He even stepped in as interim coach in 2023 while Harbaugh served a self-imposed suspension.

Those penalties have yet to be officially announced, but it will certainly be a thorn in the side to Michigan football. Moore however is building an outstanding recruiting class for 2025 at Michigan. He got a commitment from Bryce Underwood, a blue chip quarterback prospect.

Michigan football starts the 2025 season in August against New Mexico.