The strength of the Michigan football team this season was definitely the defense, and a big reason why the unit was so strong was the defensive line. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, they are losing their two best defensive lineman to the NFL. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are going to the league, but EDGE Derrick Moore recently announced that he will be returning for the 2025 season. That is huge for Michigan.

Derrick Moore joined the Michigan football team in 2022, and he has had three good years with the Wolverines. He could've tested the NFL Draft waters this offseason, but he will instead be returning for his senior year. Moore wants to get Michigan back to the top.

“I just want to get back to where Michigan used to be,” Moore said regarding his decision to return, according to a post from Brock Heilig. “When I got here, Michigan wasn't a talk-down program. We were the talk of college football. So I want to get Michigan back to where we were.”

After winning the national title in 2023, Michigan took a big step back this season. The Wolverines did beat both of their rivals, Michigan State and Ohio State, and that's always something to celebrate. However, Michigan finished 7-5. That certainly seemed to contribute to Moore's decision.

It was expected that Michigan would take a step back this year as they lost their head coach, much of the coaching staff and a lot of key talent from the 2023 squad. However, not a lot of people saw 7-5 coming.

Michigan wants to get back to the top in 2025, and having Derrick Moore back is huge as he has a lot of experience. He finished this regular season with 19 tackles, two passes defended and two sacks. He will be a major leader on this defense next season.

Moore and Michigan will finish up the 2024 season on Tuesday in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama. The Wolverines and Crimson Tide will kick off at noon ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, and the game will be airing on ESPN. Alabama is currently favored by 13.5 points.