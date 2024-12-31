Michigan football finished the season with back-to-back wins over Alabama and Ohio State. While those wins alone are impressive, there is another reason why the victories should turn some heads.

Michigan football has won back-to-back games as a double digit underdog for the first time since the FBS/FCS split of 1978, per ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic. The Wolverines ironically weren't expected to put up much of a fight against the Buckeyes or Crimson Tide.

The Wolverines lost their starting quarterback but found a way to defeat Alabama Tuesday in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Michigan defeated Alabama, 19-13, to spoil the end of Kalen DeBoer's first season in Tuscaloosa.

Michigan finished the year at 8-5 under first year coach Sherrone Moore. The squad finished the regular season with a major upset over bitter rival Ohio State. That game was marred by a scuffle that erupted between players after the contest. A police officer was injured in the fracas.

Michigan's victory over Alabama was also the second time in as many years that the teams played each other in the postseason. The Wolverines won both games, as Michigan also ousted Alabama last season from the College Football Playoff. That turned out to be Nick Saban's final game as a college coach.

Michigan had a successful season despite many challenges

Michigan football fans have a lot to be excited about in the future, despite the somewhat frustrating results this season compared to 2023. The school won eight games against quality competition, despite the cloud of scandal hanging over Ann Arbor.

That scandal is the result of a probe into sign-stealing, that allegedly occurred during the tenure of Jim Harbaugh. The NCAA sent a notice of violations to Michigan during the season, and Moore faces possible penalties. That investigation is ongoing, as punishments have not yet been handed out to Michigan.

Moore is in his first full season as head coach, but did serve in an interim role in 2023 for a few games. He was an assistant at the time to Harbaugh, and that is why Moore is subject to possible penalties in the probe.

Michigan's victory over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl also came in spite of the team losing their starting quarterback. Davis Warren left the game in the second half with a leg injury. He was replaced by Alex Orji, who finished the job. Orji actually entered the transfer portal before the bowl game, but stuck around and got to see the field.

Michigan football opens its 2025 season against New Mexico, in August.