Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program has cruised to a number two overall ranking in the polls and a 3-0 record despite Harbaugh's suspension. The three-game self-imposed suspension comes to a close this weekend with the Wolverines set to open Big Ten play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Recently Harbaugh and Michigan football got the shocking news that the top in-state and 2025 national recruit headed to Colorado to visit with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes program. Harbaugh spoke recently about the shocking change of perspective he gained while at home instead of on the sidelines for three straight weeks to start the 2023 season.

Harbaugh will take on rival Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team at the Big House on Saturday, November 25. On Wednesday, a former rival coach by the name of Urban Meyer took a potshot at the Michigan football schedule that should catch the attention of football fans everywhere.

“Look at the team up in Ann Arbor,” Meyer said. “You shouldn’t be allowed to play that schedule. Georgia is playing a schedule that, at the end of the day, you’re supposed to be penalized for that, and they’re not.”

Meyer also took a shot at the back-to-back defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs as well.

Thus far Michigan football has played East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green, all at home.

The Bulldogs have played UT Martin, Ball State and South Carolina (SEC opponent), with UAB coming up this weekend.

Meyer's comments came on a day when current Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day guaranteed victory against Notre Dame this coming weekend. The Fighting Irish are currently ranked ninth in the nation while Ohio State is sixth.

Michigan football remains ranked number two in the latest AP Poll with an underrated Rutgers team coming to Ann Arbor this weekend. For Harbaugh and the Wolverines, it will be a chance to test their mettle against a 3-0 Big Ten team that has given them some trouble in the recent past.

Meyer, who has two national titles at Florida and one with the Buckeyes, said that Michigan most likely chose not to play Notre Dame this season because of the potential for a loss to hurt their playoff chances.

“…I’m really disappointed. You’re talking about the Wolverines used to play Notre Dame all the time. They’re not. And you know why — you can say whatever you want — because they don’t want the potential of that loss to hurt them for a playoff,” Meyer said to Athlon Sports.