After beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff two years in a row, the Michigan football team started picking up a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail, specifically in the 2024 class. At one point, Michigan had the #1 class in the entire country, but momentum eventually slowed a bit, and it has dropped down to #13, according to 247 Sports. Still a solid class, but not what the Wolverines were expecting. Michigan does have the opportunity to make a major splash in the 2025 recruiting class, however, but competition is beginning to heat up for the Wolverines' top target.

Bryce Underwood is the #1 quarterback and the #1 player in the 2025 class, and he attends high school just out of Ann Arbor, Michigan at Belleville. Many experts believe that he will end up being a Michigan commit, but he has recently received a lot of attention from Deion Sanders and Colorado football. In fact, Underwood recently took a visit to Boulder for the Colorado-Colorado State game. The Buffaloes are the talk of college football, and now the Wolverines' hopes of landing the top player in the 2025 class could be in jeopardy.

There is still a long ways to go in the recruiting process for Bryce Underwood. He just started his junior year of high school, and the 2024 recruiting cycle isn't even over yet. As the top player in the country, he is going to get attention from every single major program, and he's going to have a tough decision on his hands. With the University of Michigan being so close to him, the Wolverines have a leg up on everyone else, but it's going to be interesting to see where Underwood ends up.