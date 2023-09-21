Lost in the shuffle of the 2023 college football season thus far has been the play of Coach Ryan Day's Ohio State football program. While Deion Sanders and Colorado football have garnered much of the media's attention and hype, Day and his program are still chugging along with an undefeated record on the season heading into Saturday's showdown in South Bend, Indiana.

Sam Hartman and the Fighting Irish are 4-0 on the season and represent the toughest matchup yet for Day and the Ohio State football team.

Day's pay raise for the 2023 season was revealed recently to fans nationwide. The Buckeyes also announced their addition of an in-state rivalry game to the 2025 schedule.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State isn't a rivalry quite on the level of Michigan vs. Ohio State or even Ohio State vs. Penn State, but this year's game has a whole new collection of hype behind it for myriad reasons.

The Buckeyes are still hoping for better play from Kyle McCord and the quarterback position. Hartman looks like a Heisman candidate so far as the Irish continue to march toward a possible College Football Playoff invite later this season.

Ever the competitor, Day was not shy in announcing his expectations for Saturday's game on Wednesday morning as the Ohio State football boss guaranteed a win over his team's world famous opponent.

Ryan Day predicts a victory over Notre Dame in his most recent press conference. Cocky or Confident? 👀 h/t @jrs_rankingspic.twitter.com/9PleTlb45g — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 20, 2023

Day's all-time record as the Ohio State football head coach is 48 wins against six losses. The Buckeyes have won the last five games against the Irish and five of seven all-time, with Notre Dame football's lone wins coming way back in the 1930s.

Day's guarantee could backfire, or it could be seen as a genius strategy depending on how the game turns out for McCord, Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Ohio State football. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and will be televised by NBC.