Michigan football's new defensive line coach got a ringing endorsement.

Michigan football is coming off of a 15-0 season and preparing for what could be another long run into the College Football Playoffs this season. The Wolverines hired Sherrone Moore as head coach and Greg Scruggs has been brought in to replace Mike Elston, who departed for the San Diego Chargers.

Recently top recruiting target Jaylen Williams commented on Scruggs and his comments should make Michigan fans smile.

Top Michigan Target Praises New Coach Scruggs

New Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs got major praise from four-star Palatine, Illinois based defensive line target Jaylen Williams.

Williams called Scruggs one of his favorite coaches.

Recruits react to expected hire of Greg Scruggs as Michigan's new defensive line coach. #GoBlue https://t.co/iWzZgi3GiI pic.twitter.com/UsYjZTEpOL — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) February 21, 2024

Scruggs came over from the Wisconsin Badgers and will have the privilege of working with 2023 National Champions and defensive stars Mason Graham, Derrick Moore and Kenneth Grant along the defensive line.

Michigan 2025 Recruiting Outlook

Michigan football is off to a bit of a slow start with its 2025 football recruiting class as the Wolverines have just three pledges and are ranked in the mid-20s.

Meanwhile, former rival Notre Dame has 17 commits currently and is ranked number one in the nation overall according to Rivals.com.

With Jim Harbaugh and numerous former Michigan football coaches now in San Diego coaching for the Chargers, it may take time for Michigan's new coaches to build relationships with recruits, and Scruggs is one of them.

Williams's ringing endorsement of Scruggs bodes well for a Wolverines program that is used to winning on the strength of its run-stuffing, pass rushing defensive linemen, and it could pay big dividends down the road on the recruiting trail.