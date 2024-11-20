ANN ARBOR, MI – The Michigan football team is hosting Northwestern this weekend, and it's a big game for the Wolverines as they are looking to become bowl eligible. It is especially a big game for offensive lineman Josh Priebe. Priebe transferred to Michigan during the offseason, and he came from Northwestern. He will be going up against his former team this weekend.

When Josh Priebe transferred to the Michigan football program, he wasn't expecting the team to be sitting at 5-5 when this matchup rolled around. This game against Northwestern is expected to be a fairly close game, and Priebe is excited for the opportunity to go up against some familiar faces.

“This is a game I’ve been looking forward to since I came here,” Priebe told the media on Monday. “The majority of the guys on that team are guys I’ve played with the past four years. And I’m really good friends with those guys. It’s gonna be fun to play against those guys in a game environment. Having been there for four years, they pride themselves on being tough, and physical and certainly not gonna fear an opponent like Michigan or anyone else they’ve played. Any team in the Big Ten is going to be a tough opponent. They’re a tough team.”

One Northwestern player that Priebe is particularly close with is right tackle Ben Wrather. The two are great friends and they still talk often.

“The right tackle, Ben Wrather, he’s like my best friend,” Priebe said. “So we talk often. A lot of our games have crossed over with a lot of their opponents. We’ve even talked about some of those guys, just kind of personnel things. So, I definitely, keep in contact with some of those guys.”

Josh Priebe will go up against his former team this Saturday as the Wolverines and Wildcats will kick off at 3:30 ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The game will be airing on FS1, and Michigan is currently favored by 10.5 points.