ANN ARBOR, MI – This season has not gone to plan for the Michigan football team as they are currently 5-5 with two games remaining. The goal when the season started was for this team to make the College Football Playoff. That obviously isn't happening, but it's still important for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines to make a bowl game. They have an opportunity to earn that right this weekend with Northwestern coming to town.

Getting to a bowl game is important for a number of reasons. It gives the Michigan football team another opportunity to play together, and it gives the team a few more weeks to practice. Those are important things for Sherrone Moore.

“I think it's huge,” Sherrone Moore said to the media on Monday about making a bowl game. “It's huge for the program, obviously playing another game, another chance to play with your team, but building on the future, getting more practice. It's like another spring ball for the young guys. More football for the guys, a chance to get better at football so it's huge for us and the program.”

Michigan is expected to pick up that important sixth win this weekend against Northwestern. The Wildcats are one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, but Moore knows that it's going to be a tough game.

“Tough, hard-nosed group,” Moore said of Northwestern. “On defense – physical, run to the ball. They had a great start to the game against Ohio. … A good football team that we definitely gotta prepare to go win.”

After Northwestern, the Wolverines will hit the road to take on #2 Ohio State for their final game of the season. If they can't get bowl eligible against Northwestern, it likely won't happen at all.

Michigan and Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 ET on Saturday from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, and the game will be airing on FS1. The Wolverines are currently favored by 12.5 points.