An interesting theme for a lot of top contenders in college football this season is new quarterbacks. Alabama football, Georgia football, Ohio State football: all breaking in new QBs. One team that isn't, however, is Michigan football. The Wolverines are returning last year's starter, JJ McCarthy, and he's expected to have a big year. Wolverines fans love McCarthy, and they also love one of his backups. Backup QBs don't usually get a lot of attention, but that's not the case for Michigan. Ever since Alex Orji's very first appearance in the Maize and Blue, he has been a fan favorite. His size and athleticism makes him a very unique player, and knowing that he wouldn't be starting at QB this year, the Michigan coaching staff had to find another way to get him in the game. Orji is now expected to take kick returns for the Wolverines, and his teammates can't wait to see it.

“Excited to see what he can do in that role,” Michigan football running back Kalel Mullings said, according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “With kick return, there’s so much open space. A big guy like him, being able to just have that freedom in that role, it’s exciting. And you guys are all going to see, because every day in practice, it’s insane. It’s something crazy every play.”

Alex Orji seems to be doing a good job with the new role. According to Mullings, it's not just kick returns, too. Orji is a threat whenever he comes onto the field.

“With Orj, it’s not even just kick return,” Mullings continued. “It’s really whenever he has the ball. He’s made so many plays where it’s just like, ‘Wow!’ You’re just stunned watching it.”

Orji is a very unique backup QB. He will likely be in the 4th spot on the depth chart, so it's unlikely he gets his chance at his primary position. However, the young man is so talented that he simply can't be kept off the field. It's going to be exciting getting to watch him play this season.