With just a couple weeks before Michigan football kicked off the season against East Carolina football, the school that announced that Jim Harbaugh would be suspended for the first three games of the season due to recruiting violations. There has been an ongoing investigation into the situation during the offseason that almost resulted in a suspension from the NCAA, but it ended up being self-imposed. Michigan will have four different interim head coaches during the first three games of the season. The Wolverines are just a few days away from opening the season against the Pirates, and the game one interim HC is defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. He recently shared with the media how the team is handling the Harbaugh suspension.

“I think it puts a little bit of a chip on our shoulder for Coach Harbaugh,” Jesse Minter said according to an article by bluebyninety.com. “Not to get into all that about it, but we certainly want to play well for him and want to do well for him. So that’s really the message, is coach has us so well trained and ready to ready to play in this opener, that let’s prove him right, let’s play the way that he’s trained us to be ready to play.”

This Michigan football team didn't need any extra motivation for this season, but they got it. A lot of guys on this team could've gone to the NFL after last year, but they came back because they wanted to win a national championship. That was all the motivation they needed. Now, this team is going to be playing with even more of an edge, and it could be a scary sight for their opponents.