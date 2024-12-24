The Michigan football team is looking like a finalist to land Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes. There are reportedly two schools that are leading the charge for Haynes, and those teams are Michigan and South Carolina. The Wolverines will not have Kalel Mullings or Donovan Edwards back next season, so they will either go with an inexperienced youngster already on the roster, or they will hit the portal.

“Two schools have emerged as the frontrunners to land Alabama transfer RB Justice Haynes, @PeteNakos_ reports,” Transfer portal said in a post.

The two schools mentioned there are Michigan and South Carolina although it does not clarify in the post.

Michigan has had some elite talent at the running back position in recent years and they have sent some elite players to the NFL. Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins are two of the latest. If you are a top RB, Michigan is definitely a good place to be.

Haynes has been with the Alabama football team for two seasons now. He didn’t play a ton during year one but he still scored two touchdowns and ran for 168 yards. This season, Haynes carried the football 79 times and he racked up 448 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

If Haynes wants to go somewhere where he is going to get a lot of action, Michigan would be a good destination for him. The Wolverines love to run the football, and it seems like their run-first attitude isn’t going anywhere despite the top player in the 2025 recruiting class, quarterback Bryce Underwood, coming in. At the end of the day, the Wolverines wants to win in the trenches.

It’ll be interesting to see where Haynes decides to go, and we should know soon. This would be a big get for the Michigan football team, but South Carolina might have something to say about that.