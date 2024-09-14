After a humbling home loss to the Texas Longhorns last week, the Michigan football program looked to bounce back in a major way against Arkansas State today, and that's exactly what the Wolverines did against the previously unbeaten Red Wolves, securing a 28-18 win in the Big House. However, even though Michigan didn't allow their loss last week to snowball into a two-game losing streak, Sherrone Moore's squad still has at least one important question to answer… who is playing quarterback?

As things stand right now, it doesn't appear that senior quarterback Davis Warren will be the answer to that question, because in the 3rd quarter, while up 21-3, Sherrone Moore decided to take Warren out of the game and replace him with dual-threat junior QB Alex Orji.

Per a tweet from On3 Sports:

“NEWS: Michigan has benched Davis Warren after throwing his 3rd INT (6th of season) vs. Arkansas State for Alex Orji 👀”

Alex Orji played sparingly throughout the Wolverines first two games of the season, mostly as a runner, though he did throw his first career touchdown pass in Michigan's opening week win against Fresno State. Orji threw his second career touchdown pass in the win over Arkansas State, connecting with tight end Hogan Hansen early in the 4th quarter to give the Wolverines a 28-3 lead.

Davis Warren finished the game against Arkansas State 11-for-14 for 122 yards and 3 interceptions, so on the bright side, at least not a single ball he threw hit the ground. Warren is an easy guy to root for considering his backstory. As a junior in high school, he was diagnosed with Leukemia, playing in only four games that season before reclassifying at joining the Michigan Wolverines as a walk-on. After two seasons, Warren was placed on scholarship, and then earned the starting job ahead of the 2024 season.