Alex Orji continues to impress his Michigan coaches and teammates.

The Michigan football team is just a couple days away from playing Washington football in the national title game. The Wolverines are currently ranked #1 in the country and they are 14-0, and a big reason why they have made it this far is because of quarterback JJ McCarthy. McCarthy has been terrific for Michigan this season, but he is a projected first round pick, so he might be going to the NFL next year. That raises some questions about who the Wolverines will have at quarterback next season.

Michigan football will have some options if JJ McCarthy does leave for the NFL. They could look to the transfer portal for a quarterback, or they could go with someone that is already a Wolverine/coming in as a freshman next season. Four star Jadyn Davis will be a true freshman next season, but current backup Alex Orji continues to make a lot of noise in the program.

Alex Orji has been a backup this season for Michigan, but he is so talented that the coaches haven't been able to keep him off the field. He has come in for numerous run packages in the last few games, and he is often regarded as the best athlete on the entire team. He continues to receive praise from his coaches and teammates, and he could be the QB next next year if McCarthy leaves.

“Obviously what the fans have seen is him run it a lot, but his throwing is what’s the most impressive and the most production,” Michigan QB coach Kirk Campbell said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “His footwork, his fundamentals, getting everything tied to his throw — his timing is where the real development has happened. And he has an extremely bright future if he keeps trending in that direction.”

Kirk Campbell went on to add that his favorite play of the season was probably a run from Orji. When he is in the game, the opposing team can expect that he will get the ball, yet he is still so difficult to stop. Campbell also noted that his development this season has been great in all areas, and it sounds like he is becoming quite the player for Michigan.

McCarthy still has at least one more game with Michigan before we get too far ahead of ourselves. The Wolverines will take on Washington on Monday night at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas for all the marbles. The game is at 7:30 ET on ESPN, and Michigan is currently favored by 4.5 points.