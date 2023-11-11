Michigan football has filed a restraining order against the Big Ten's three-game suspension of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan football isn't going down without a fight after the Big Ten slapped head coach Jim Harbaugh with a three-game suspension.

Per the Detroit Free Press, the Wolverines have filed a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten's punishment of Harbaugh amid the NCAA's investigation into potential sign-stealing. Interestingly enough, a lecturer at Michigan's law school is the judge for the case. Perhaps an advantage.

It remains to be seen if the restraining order will be granted but if so, it would mean Harbaugh's suspension won't technically become a reality until the case goes to court. Michigan football, who is unbeaten at 9-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country, faces rivals Penn State on Saturday. The team already arrived in Pennslyvania on Friday prior to the suspension announcement by the Big Ten.

As revealed by the Detroit Free Press, the Wolverines may be granted a preliminary injunction, which could allow Harbaugh to continue coaching until the case is settled. Losing the HC for the final three contests of the campaign isn't the end of the world, but it's also not ideal. Penn State will be a tough clash and so will Ohio State, who the Wolverines face in their last game.

However, numerous players took to social media Friday and all said “bet”, including quarterback JJ McCarthy. It's clear this whole situation has just added fuel to the fire for one of the clear-cut contenders for a CFP title. For what it's worth, Harbaugh is still allowed to coach during the week leading up to game day.