The Michigan football team received some good news on Wednesday as offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi announced that he will return to the Wolverines for a fifth year. El-Hadi has been with the program since the 2021 season and he has been a contributor along the line since the beginning of his career. His role got bigger and bigger each season, and he became a primary starter in 2024. Getting him back is huge for Michigan.

“FIRST AND FOREMOST I WANT TO EXPRESS ALL GLORY AND HONOR IS TO MY LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST,” Giovanni El Hadi said in a statement. “HE HAS BLESSED ME WITH THE ABILITY AND THE OPPORTUNITY TO PLAY FOOTBALL. I AM TRULY GRATEFUL FOR THE SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY, COACHES, AND MOST OF ALL, GOD, THROUGHOUT MY JOURNEY. WITH ONE YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING, I HAVE MADE THE DECISION TO RETURN TO MICHIGAN FOR MY FINAL SEASON AND HELD BRING HOME ANOTHER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.I AM COMPLETELY DEDICATED TO THIS TEAM, THIS UNIVERSITY, AND TO GIVING MY ALL ON THE FIELD, TRUSTING THAT GOD WILL GUIDE US EVERY STEP OF THE WAY.”

The offensive line is a big area of focus for the Michigan football team this offseason, and getting a starter to come back is big. Giovanni El-Hadi has a lot of experience, and he earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors this season. He was a very important player on offense and that experience is needed next year.

Michigan could definitely still benefit from bringing in some more experienced offensive linemen in the transfer portal. The line was inexperienced this past season after the Wolverines lost a lot of talent to the NFL, and while they are getting some talent back, the transfer portal should still be utilized. Michigan has to act fast as top talent is going quickly.