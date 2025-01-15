The Michigan football team lost offensive lineman Jeff Persi to the transfer portal on Wednesday. Persi has been with the Wolverines since the 2020 season and was a graduate student during the 2024 year. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and was expected to eventually take on a big role at Michigan, but it never panned out. He played in 38 games throughout his career, and he is now looking for a new home.

“Michigan offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, @On3sports has learned,” Pete Nakos said in a post. “The former four-star recruit has played in 38 games.”

Things didn't work out for Jeff Persi at Michigan, but he shouldn't have a lot of trouble finding another school in the transfer portal. He has been in college for five years, so while he didn't get a ton of meaningful reps with the Wolverines, he still brings a lot of upside and important experience to the table.

Persi also had to face some stiff competition during his time at Michigan, and it was inevitable that some very talented players weren't going to earn starting spots. In 2021 and 2022, Michigan won the Joe Moore Award for having the best offensive line in college football. Washington beat them out in 2023, but it seemed like it went to the Huskies just so it didn't go to the same school three years a row. Michigan certainly had the better unit in the national title game, that's for sure.

The offensive line is definitely something that the Michigan football team needs to address in the portal. The Wolverines had a lot of young guys on the line this year, and while they are returning talent, they could use a more experienced player to come in and give them an edge. There is still a lot of time for Michigan to add players, but the top talent is going quickly.