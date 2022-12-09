By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, a Michigan high school standout and an honorary captain for the Michigan Wolverines, died Friday after a two-year battle with bone cancer.

Walker was a 3-star prospect on the defensive line who played with Muskegon (Mich.) High School. He was a 6-5, 260-pounder with an exciting future when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020. Walker was diagnosed with the illness before the start of his senior season.

The player was a positive influence in the community after his diagnosis, attending high school games and cheering on his team. However, as the disease advanced into his femur, he had to have his left leg amputated.

The Michigan football team became involved with Walker and he was invited to a Wolverines practice this summer. He was allowed to take a handoff from head coach Jim Harbaugh and score a touchdown with the team celebrating around him.

His association with the team continued when he attended the Michigan-Maryland football game and was given a signed football by the Wolverines players. The team dedicated their 34-27 triumph in the game to Walker. The team made Walker an honorary member of the Wolverines.

When the Wolverines overpowered Penn State 41-17 later in the season, Harbaugh also dedicated that game to Walker.

The athletic department released the following statement after Walker’s passing:

“Our friend. Our brother. Our teammate. We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dametrius Walker. Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole. He will be missed by so many.”