The Michigan football team concluded its 2024 season on Tuesday as they were able to take down Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Since the season ended, the Wolverines have a lost a couple of players to the transfer portal. The portal opens up before the season is over, and Michigan had seen numerous departures before the contest against Alabama as well.

One of the most important parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and the Wolverines have been active so far in both departures and pickups. Let's take a look at the two players that recently decided to leave Michigan.

Owen Wafle, EDGE

One Michigan football player that recently entered the transfer portal is freshman EDGE Owen Wafle. Wafle put his name into the portal on Thursday.

“Michigan true freshman d-lineman Owen Wafle has entered the transfer portal, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports,” Chris Hummer said in a post. “Wafle ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2024 class.”

Wafle spent just one season with the Wolverines and he did not see any game action.

Kody Jones, DB

Michigan also recently lost Kody Jones to the transfer portal. Jones has been with the Wolverines since 2022.

“BREAKING: Michigan DB Kody Jones enters NCAA transfer portal #GoBlue,” The Wolverine said in a post. “The former four-star recruit played in 15 games and registered 6 tackles in his three-year career. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.”

Jones did get some playing time during his Michigan football career. In 2022, he finished with five total tackles, and during the 2023 season, Jones finished with one.

So far, Michigan has lost 19 players to the transfer portal. A lot of them have been backups, but the Wolverines have some guys that were key contributors like Tyler Morris.

On the other side, Michigan has brought in nine transfers and they are hoping to bring in more before all is said and done.