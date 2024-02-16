The Wolverines lose their first key player to the transfer portal.

The Michigan football team won the national championship a little over a month ago, but it is going to be tough for them to repeat that success as they are losing a lot this offseason. Jim Harbaugh is no longer the head coach of the Wolverines as he is now with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Michigan is also expected to lose a record number of players to the NFL. Something that also comes with a coaching change is transfer portal losses, and the Wolverines lost a key player on Friday.

Keon Sabb just finished up his sophomore season for Michigan football, and he burst onto the scene toward the end of the season. He was expected to have a big role next season, but he is now in the transfer portal.

“Michigan safety Keon Sabb has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned,” Pete Nakos said in a tweet. “The former top-100 prospect and four-star recruit had 28 tackles and two interceptions this season.”

Sabb had the 28 tackles and two interceptions, and he also added 0.5 sacks. One of his interceptions was returned for a touchdown as well. Sabb got better as the season went on, and he played well during the College Football Playoff. He made a huge stop late in the game against Alabama, and had he missed the tackle, the Wolverines could've lost the Rose Bowl.

After an impressive season, Sabb should get a lot of attention in the portal. He was still young last season, but he still found a way onto the field and made an impact on the best defense in college football. That's impressive.

As for Michigan, this is a big loss. The Wolverines are already losing so much to the NFL, and every player that hits the portal is an extra blow. It's bound to happen with a coaching change, but hopefully for Michigan, they can keep the majority of their key returners.