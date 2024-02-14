Michigan is enhancing their NIL with a deal with Altius Sports.

With the changing landscape of college sports, NIL is becoming extremely important, especially in college football. The Michigan football team got some positive news in that regard on Wednesday as the team is partnering with Altius Sports and creating a NIL general manager position. This is huge for the Wolverines as they haven't been as good with NIL as other big schools, and that's a big focus for Sherrone Moore, the new head football coach for Michigan.

Michigan already had a deal in place with Learfield for NIL purposes, and this expands on that. This will be big for Michigan football and the rest of the athletic programs at the school.

“I am pleased to announce this unique and strategic investment through a new agreement with Altius Sports Partners and the growth of our Learfield relationships,” Athletic director Warde Manuel said in a press release, according to an article from Maize N Brew. “The dedicated roles through ASP and Learfield provide a crucial step forward in supporting and empowering our student-athletes while combining three powerful brands aligned to capitalize on the dynamic opportunities within the realm of NIL.”

With the way that college sports are today, every school will need to adapt, or they will fall behind in this new era. There was definitely some concern among Michigan fans that this could happen. The Wolverines have one of the biggest brands in the world, but other schools were still beating them in NIL. This is a step in the right direction.

“We’re excited to partner with the University of Michigan, an institution that prioritizes comprehensive athlete support,” ASP CEO Casey Schwab said . “Our collaboration is designed to create initiatives that provide diverse opportunities for Michigan’s athletes in the NIL landscape. We’re eager to identify the right candidates for the in-house NIL EGM position — individuals who share our dedication to empowering athletes and proactively managing change in this dynamic landscape.”

The Michigan football team just won the national championship, and now they want to recruit like national champions. Enhancing their NIL game with moves like this will help them achieve that goal.