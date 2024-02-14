Michigan football wouldn't mind having another Blake Corum on the squad.

The Michigan football team has been fortunate to have Blake Corum as their running back for the past few years, but he is now off to the NFL. Corum is one of the most decorated backs that the Wolverines have ever had, and he will be tough to replace. Next season, Donovan Edwards should get the bulk of the carries for Michigan, but in the future, the Wolverines could have another guy like Corum.

Michigan football is looking to take their recruiting to the next level now that they are national champions, and one player that they are looking at is RB Bud Coombs.

Bud Coombs isn't the highest rated back as he is a three-star recruit, according to 247 Sports. He is the #469 player in the 2025 recruiting class, the #41 RB and the #14 player in the state of Maryland. He is from Hyattsville, Maryland and currently attends DeMatha Catholic High School. His coach is very high on him, and he thinks he can be a lot like Michigan's recent great.

“I compare him a whole lot to Blake Corum,” DeMatha's head football coach said, according to a tweet from EJ Holland.

There are a lot of comparisons between Coombs and Corum in terms of their playing style, but they are also both Maryland kids, and neither were ranked very highly in high school. Corum was ranked a bit higher than Coombs, but he was still a great find for Michigan. The Wolverines have lived off of development, and they would love to develop another player that is similar to Blake Corum.