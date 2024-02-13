18 Michigan players received an invite.

The Michigan football program is about to look a lot different once the 2024 season begins. Jim Harbaugh leaving for the Los Angeles Chargers job (and him taking other coaches) is a big reason. However, 18 Michigan football players received an invite to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, breaking a record of 16 previously set by LSU in 2020, per James T. Yoder of ChatSports.

The list of Michigan football players who received an invite to Indianapolis is a long one and includes players such as JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, and many more. Here is the full list:

• QB J.J. McCarthy

• RB Blake Corum

• WR Cornelius Johnson

• WR Roman Wilson

• TE AJ Barner

• OL Karsen Barnhart

• OL LaDarius Henderson

• OL Trente Jones

• OL Trevor Keegan

• OL Drake Nugent

• OL Zak Zinter

• EDGE Jaylen Harrell

• EDGE Braiden McGregor

• DT Kris Jenkins

• LB Michael Barrett

• LB Junior Colson

• DB Mike Sainristil

• DB Josh Wallace

The Michigan Wolverines are fresh off of a national title victory over Washington, and one name on the list is Mike Sainristil, who made a huge play in the game to seal the victory.

McCarthy is an interesting name to watch over the next couple of months leading up to the NFL Draft. He has recently received support to move up in the first round despite Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye widely being discussed as the top three quarterbacks.

The NFL Scouting Combine will be from February 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis, and there will be a ton of Michigan football players making the trip as they try to gain the attention of NFL talent evaluators.