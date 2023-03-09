Roman Wilson and Michigan saw their National Championship hopes vanquished via a loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal. While Wilson was in the middle of a controversial call that hurt Michigan, the wide receiver is looking to put his best foot forward.

Trailing in the second quarter 14-3, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy launched a 50-yard bomb to Wilson that was originally ruled a touchdown. The TD call was then overturned, leaving the Wolverines at TCU’s one-yard line. The Wolverines fumbled on the very next play. Wilson was heated in the moment and felt his touchdown should’ve stood. But the wide receiver is now looking to move forward and not dwell too much on the past, via Aaron McMann of MLive.

“I’m not really frustrated over it, if I’m going to be honest,” Wilson said. “It is what it is, and it just happens. You just move on from it. I wish it was a touchdown, but it is what it is.”

Michigan ended up falling to TCU 51-45. Despite the touchdown controversy, Wilson still put together a strong performance. He grabbed five receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown that wasn’t called back.

Coming off their run to the CFP semifinal, Roman Wilson is looking to keep Michigan headed in the right direction this upcoming season. Entering his senior season, Wilson has caught 59 passes for 918 yards and eight touchdowns during his time with the Wolverines.

His overturned touchdown call might’ve not went the way Wilson hoped. But he knows Michigan has an opportunity to make another deep run in 2023. He’ll look to lead the Wolverines back to the CFP and waltz into the endzone without any controversy.