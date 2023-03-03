The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis and Thursday was the first day for defensive linemen and others to go through drills and make a name for themselves. Michigan Wolverines DL Mazi Smith caught the attention of everybody with a stunning bench press performance and the most reps of the day by a DL.

.@UMichFootball's Mazi Smith beat out all DLs this year with 34 reps on the bench. 💪 @mazismith 📺: 2023 #NFLCombine continues today at 3pm ET on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/BeAVfhx3jm — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023

Mazi Smith set the bar, so to speak, and topped the bench press list. Here are some other notable performances by the DL:

Keion White, 30

Adetomiwa Adebawore , 27

Myles Murphy, 25

Zach Harrison, 25

Tyree Wilson, 23

Kansas LB Lonnie Phelps led all linebackers with 31, so Smith’s 34 reps are even more impressive. Ohio State star Zach Harrison also impressed with his unreal wingspan, and those are traits scouts love when looking at players.

Mazi Smith is projected to go as a Day 2 pick in mock drafts, but with his impressive run at the NFL Combine so far, he could find his way into the end of the first round depending on how the rest of the week plays out.

The talent he brings to the field is evident as well.

Michigan IDL Mazi Smith is quite good and I still feel like he's not talked about enough in this group of IDL for the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/joNlZaLDSz — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 26, 2023

The Michigan Football Twitter account was thrilled with Smith’s performance and gave him an emoji reaction.

All day! 💪 @mazismith put up 3️⃣4️⃣ reps on the bench, the most among all defensive linemen!#NFLCombine March 3-5 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/wP4oTSu7IX — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2023

Smith dazzled in his final season in Ann Arbor, finishing with 49 total tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery as Michigan returned to the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

The NFL Combine continues through the weekend, and skill players such as running backs and quarterbacks will get their turn to impress with different individual drills.