The Michigan football team has been working hard in the transfer portal this offseason, and they have picked up some big commitments. One player that will be joining the Wolverines in 2025 is Arkansas defensive back transfer Tevis Metcalf. Metcalf will be joined by his brother, TJ Metcalf, who is also transferring from the Razorbacks.

Tevis Metcalf is definitely the more inexperienced of the two brothers as he just finished up his freshman season, and he had just one tackle. However, that isn’t a bad thing. Yes, it’s always good to get experience in the portal, but it’s also nice to bring someone in with a lot of eligibility left.

TJ Metcalf is the more experienced of the two as he played at Arkansas for two years before transferring. He recorded 56 total tackles this past season and he added one forced fumble and three interceptions.

Tevis recently did an interview with On3’s EJ Holland discussing his decision to transfer away from Arkansas to come play for the Michigan football team. The coaching staff and the culture was a big part of it.

“With the coaching staff and the winning culture that Michigan has, I knew it would be a good fit,” Tevis said, according to a post from EJ Holland.

Michigan is definitely an attractive option for transfers because of recent success. This season was a down year, yet the Wolverines were still able to beat both of their rivals (Michigan State and Ohio State, who was ranked #2 in the country when Michigan beat them). Michigan came into this season with three Big Ten titles in a row, three College Football Playoff appearances in a row, and they won the 2023 national championship.

The Wolverines are hoping to get back on track next season, and transfer additions like TJ and Tevis Metcalf will help the cause.